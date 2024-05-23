Ukrainian army destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 11 enemy tanks and 40 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 497,700 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 1,330 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 7,622 (+11) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 14,748 (+27) units;

artillery systems — 12,860 (+40) units;

MRLS — 1077 units;

air defence equipment — 813 (+1) units;

aircraft — 355 (+1) units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10,391 (+45) units;

cruise missiles — 2,209 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 27 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 17,513 (+71) units;

special equipment — 2094 (+4) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

The Armed Forces shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Pokrovsk region

On May 22, according to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military shot down a Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian occupation army near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.