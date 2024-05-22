Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate over 1,300 Russian servicemen overnight

According to the General Staff, on 21 May, the Ukrainian military destroyed 1,300 Russian soldiers, 41 artillery systems and 6 tanks.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the day

It is noted that the current and total losses of the Russian army amounted to:

personnel — about 496,370 (+1,300) people,

tanks — 7611 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles — 14,721 (+22) units,

artillery systems — 12,820 (+41) units,

MLRS — 1077 (+0) units,

air defence equipment — 812 (+1) units,

aircraft — 354 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10346 (+56),

cruise missiles — 2208 (+1),

ships/boats — 27 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 17,442 (+59) units,

special equipment — 2090 (+5)

Operational information about the situation at the front

As of the evening of May 21, the situation at the front remains tense. There were 94 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the occupying forces of Russia.

The enemy launched three missile strikes, 35 airstrikes and 367 kamikaze drone strikes on the territory of Ukraine. He carried out almost 2,800 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders tried 10 times to dislodge our units from their positions.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attempts to advance in the direction of the settlement of Lyptsi, as well as an assault in the direction of Pletenivka — Vovchansk.

The situation remains tense in the Starytsa area, where one attack from the direction of Novaya Tavolzhanka (RF) was repelled.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 12. Fighting continues in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Novoyehorivka settlements. The situation is under control, measures are being taken to stabilise the situation.

Loss of positions was not allowed in the Lyman direction. The enemy's attempt to advance in the area of Terny was suppressed.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled 10 enemy assaults in the areas of Bilohorivka, Vyimka, and Rozdolivka. Another battle near Bilohorivka continues. The aggressor is not successful.

A total of 10 attacks were repelled in the Kramatorsk direction. The Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried five times to penetrate the defence lines of our troops in the Klishchiivka area, three times near Andriivka, as well as in the Novy and Ivanivka areas.

In this direction, the losses of the enemy currently amount to 135 people and 50 units of equipment. In particular, a tank, two armored personnel carriers were destroyed, and the Burel R&D station was damaged.

The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the entire line of battle.

Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy assaults has increased to 37. The enemy has tried 15 times to advance from Ocheretyne in the direction of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Prohress, Yevhenivka, heavy battles continue.

The Russian invaders do not stop trying to break through our defences in the area of Novoselivka Persha, Pivnichne and Netaylove. In some areas, the situation requires our troops to conduct a maneuver.

Ukrainian defence forces are taking measures to repel the enemy and stabilise the situation.