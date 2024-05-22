Ukraine's military holding defence in Bilohorivka despite constant Russian attacks

According to Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk RMA, the Ukrainian military is holding positions in Bilogorivka despite the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation's false statements about the alleged capture of the settlement.

What is known about the situation in the Bilohorivka area

Now there is an escalation in Bilohorivka, but the situation is controlled by our Armed Forces. Indeed, the enemy tried several times before to attack the Terny direction with columns and "meat assaults" with the support of heavy artillery. And for the third day, he is trying to storm Bilohorivka, notes Lysohor. Share

He emphasised that the Ukrainian military is attacking the Russian occupiers and carrying out the assigned combat tasks.

The head of the Luhansk RMA also added that the difficult situation persists in Kreminna's Forestry and near Terne and Nevske.

What is known about the situation in other parts of the front

According to the information of the AFU General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 65 times.

According to the General Staff, almost half of all clashes occurred in the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk districts in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

In particular, in the Kharkiv region, the Russian invaders are trying to advance towards the settlement of Lyptsi.

The Ukrainian military managed to repulse four out of six enemy attacks. Currently, hostilities in this area continue.

In addition, the occupiers dropped three guided aerial bombs in the Vovchansk region.

In the Kupiansk region, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the AFU positions 17 times.

The Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, Nevske, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka, and Serhiivka.

It is emphasised that hostilities continue in three directions.

The Russian army's occupying forces made five unsuccessful offensive attempts toward Lyman in the Nevske and Torske districts, but they were repulsed.

So far, the Ukrainian military has repelled one enemy attack and continues to repel two more in the Siversk region.

12 out of 15 clashes continue in the Pokrovsk region.

The hottest place is in the Novooleksandrivka area.

In the Kurakhovo region, the enemy attacked nine times near Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostyantynivka.

It is emphasised that there were no significant changes in the rest of the directions.