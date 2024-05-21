Over 3,000 convicted submitted applications for service in AFU, deputy Justice minister says

Over 3,000 imprisoned Ukrainians had set applications for parole for serving in the Armed Forces.
Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska said that this is a projected figure.
During the previous polls, almost 4,500 Ukrainian prisoners supported the proposal to release them from punishment on the condition of signing a contract.
At the same time, she noted that the law does not allow all convicts to mobilize. Moreover, some may be rejected by military medical commissions (MMCs) due to socially dangerous diseases (HIV, tuberculosis, hepatitis).
According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Justice, work with those who expressed a desire to serve has already begun. Corresponding statements were made, and the imprisoned are undergoing the medical military commission. At the same time, they will also be expected to meet the commanders.
The law also contains warnings for those who decide to leave prison but refuse to serve. This will threaten them with an additional 5-10 years of imprisonment.
Mobilisation of imprisoned persons
The Verkhovna Rada voted for the voluntary mobilisation of prisoners on May 8. The President signed the bill on May 17.
The bill prohibits the mobilisation of imprisoned for the following crimes:
against the national security of Ukraine (Article 109, 114-2 of the Criminal Code);
committing intentional murder of two or more persons, or committed with particular cruelty, or combined with rape or sexual violence (Chapter 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code);
for criminal offences against a person's sexual freedom and sexual integrity (criminal offences provided for in Articles 152, 156-1 of the Criminal Code);
terrorism (criminal offences provided for in Articles 258, 258-6 of the Criminal Code);
A road accident with a fatal outcome was committed under the influence of drugs or alcohol (Chapter 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code).
