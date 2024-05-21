Over 3,000 convicted submitted applications for service in AFU, deputy Justice minister says

Over 3,000 imprisoned Ukrainians had set applications for parole for serving in the Armed Forces.

3000 imprisoned set applications for service in AFU

Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska said that this is a projected figure.

During the previous polls, almost 4,500 Ukrainian prisoners supported the proposal to release them from punishment on the condition of signing a contract.

At the same time, she noted that the law does not allow all convicts to mobilize. Moreover, some may be rejected by military medical commissions (MMCs) due to socially dangerous diseases (HIV, tuberculosis, hepatitis).

That's why when we talk about big numbers — about 20 thousand— this is a very theoretical potential. In reality, it is 4-5 thousand. But we realized that 4-5 thousand motivated people who desire to be released on parole under the condition of signing a contract are helping the Armed Forces. That is why we took this step and are now implementing the relevant law. Olena Vysotska Deputy Minister of Justice

According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Justice, work with those who expressed a desire to serve has already begun. Corresponding statements were made, and the imprisoned are undergoing the medical military commission. At the same time, they will also be expected to meet the commanders.

Accordingly, commanders of military units give their consent for a specific person and we transfer the materials to the court, Vysotska explained. Share

The law also contains warnings for those who decide to leave prison but refuse to serve. This will threaten them with an additional 5-10 years of imprisonment.

Mobilisation of imprisoned persons

The Verkhovna Rada voted for the voluntary mobilisation of prisoners on May 8. The President signed the bill on May 17.

The bill prohibits the mobilisation of imprisoned for the following crimes: