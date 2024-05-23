DIU assessed Russian army readiness to attack Kharkiv and Sumy

Offensive operation of the occupying army of Russia in the border areas of the Kharkiv region is not aimed at capturing Kharkiv, according to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Russian army showing no signs of preparation for the offensive towards Kharkiv

Currently, we are seeing a border operation and what is happening is not an attack on Kharkiv, Yusov emphasised.

The representative of the DIU also noted that Ukrainian intelligence and the military are well aware of the Russian occupiers' plans for the Sumy region.

Sumy? If there are grounds for concern, it will be officially reported. The situation there is well known, and so are the plans and resources of the enemy, Yusov assured.

He also warned that Kremlin propaganda is preparing a new wave of psychological operations (PSYOP) throughout July to discredit Ukraine.

In particular, the Russians took debris from missiles to Patriot air defence systems in the occupied territories for the purpose of preparing provocative materials.

According to Yusov, there is information that the Russian occupiers plan to use the information about the downing of the Il-76 plane near Belgorod again to prepare a new PSYOP with the aim of destabilising the situation in Ukraine and discrediting our country in the eyes of foreign partners.

Approximately for July, certain actions on the part of the so-called Investigative Committee of the aggressor state are planned, where some evidence is falsified. Immediately after this incident, the Russians tasked their units to search for debris, in particular, of Patriot missiles in the temporarily occupied territories, in order to try to build some kind of evidence base. So far, it is not shaping up well, otherwise there would have been activity on their part," emphasised the representative of the DIU.

Yusov also added that Russian propaganda plans to use the theme of the terrorist attack in the Krokus shopping center near Moscow, accusing Ukraine of being involved in it.

Although, it does not stand up to any criticism and there is no logic in it. Including trying to destabilise the situation internally, the issue of propaganda for the delegitimisation of the Ukrainian government. These are the directions in which the enemy will continue to work," said the representative of the DIU.

Regarding the "Maidan-3" information propaganda campaign, Yusov noted that it is a multi-layered operation that is ongoing.

But in general, according to him, it was not possible to achieve the effect the enemy was hoping for.

What does the General Staff say about the situation in Kharkiv region

According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 28 times.

Currently, the repulse of the enemy attack in the direction of Murom — Starytsa in the Kharkiv region is underway.

The General Staff noted that during the past day, the Russian invaders lost 180 invaders and 54 units of weapons and military equipment, as well as a warehouse with ammunition, in the Kharkiv region.

Since the beginning of the day, 4 enemy attacks near Stelmakhivka and Hrekivka have been repulsed in the Kupyansk region.

It is noted that the repulse of three enemy attacks as of 10 a.m. in the areas of these settlements was still ongoing.

It is emphasised that during the day the criminal army of the Russian Federation lost more than 100 occupiers in the Kupyansk region.

Currently, the repulse of the enemy attack in the area of the village of Terny in the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region and the fighting near Klishchiivka in the direction of Kramatorsk are also ongoing.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defence of the Armed Forces 4 times since the beginning of the day.

Two attacks have been repulsed, fighting continues in the Sokol area.

Currently, two clashes are ongoing in Krasnohorivka and near Vodyane.

An enemy attack was successfully repelled near Staromayorske.

On the left bank of the Kherson region, the enemy launched two attacks in the Krynky area. One attack is currently being repelled.