Russian army failed offensive attempt near Lyptsi in Kharkiv region

According to the information of the spokesman of the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk, the Russian occupying army has suffered heavy losses in unsuccessful attempts to advance near Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the situation near Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region

Muzychuk emphasised that there has been no high intensity of hostilities in the Kharkiv region in recent days.

The Russian occupiers continue to involve groups of infantry in attempts to break through near Lyptsi, but they are detected and destroyed by the Ukrainian military.

Muzychuk also emphasised that the Russian occupiers are using a large number of aircraft to drop aerial bombs on Ukrainian military positions.

In general, there has been no advance of the enemy in the Kharkiv region for the last day,” Muzychuk emphasised. Share

He emphasised that the enemy has been most active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove areas of the Donetsk region during the last day.

According to him, almost a third of all military clashes took place in these areas of the front.

Activity in other areas of the front, including Chasiv Yar, did not decrease significantly. The enemy tried to keep the entire line of defence in tension,” added the spokesman. Share

Muzychuk also emphasised that the Russian occupiers use armored vehicles during attacks in the directions of Kupyansk and Lyman.

In particular, in the Liman area, the fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 4 tanks during the week, three of which had additional protection — metal canopies to protect them from FPV damage, but it did not help them.

Muzychuk said that the Russian occupiers in the southern direction, in particular, in Orihiv, use lightly armored or light vehicles, as well as motorcycles.

Also, in the north of Kharkiv region, we saw the use of light cars, so-called golf carts and motorcycles, primarily to deliver small groups of infantry, as well as for fast logistics,” noted Muzychuk. Share

What is known about the situation with the defence lines in Kharkiv region

CNN journalists who visited the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv region and spoke with defenders note that the settlement of Lyptsi is one of those that Ukraine cannot afford to lose.

The article notes that a few hours before the arrival of the journalists in the city, the occupying army of the Russian Federation struck Lyptsi eight times. A large-scale fire raged in the streets after the explosions of aerial bombs.

However, the defenders of Lyptsi from the 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Khartia" plan to stand to the last, because the consequences of losing this settlement can be very serious.

The relentless offensive of the Russians has a key goal: if they take Lyptsi, they will be able to place artillery within reach of the second city of Ukraine, Kharkiv, which is 20 minutes away by road, the authors of the material explain. Share

According to the brigade commander Oleksandr, the fighters of his unit were among the first to join in repelling the new offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region.

The military noted that professional and trained personnel of the occupying army of the Russian Federation are opposing the Ukrainian military.

We can see it in their equipment and tactics. "They don't send anyone to attack," Oleksandr explains. Share

At the same time, he noted that there were no defence lines in the Kharkiv region at the beginning of the offensive of the Russian invaders, they were forced to build infantry units of the Armed Forces.

Nothing was prepared here. Nothing. Just nothing. All the positions are built by the hands of the infantrymen,” emphasised the military man. Share

He said that until recently the city was relatively calm.

Until three weeks ago, the civilians lived a peaceful life here. Reconstruction, everything was fine. And now most of the houses are destroyed,” notes the commander of "Khartia" Share

Meanwhile, according to Artun, the commander of the 92nd Assault Brigade, the fighters of his brigade are using the latest Polish ammunition, but currently manage to fire no more than 10 shots a day, while last fall there were about 100.

Artun also noted that enemy unmanned aerial vehicles are a serious problem.

Thanks to the signal from the frequency scanner, the soldier detected the approach of another "Orlan" drone, due to which Artun moved to the shelter.