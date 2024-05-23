Injury toll rises to 13 after May 23 Russia's strike on Kharkiv region

The number of wounded from the attack of Russian terrorists on May 23 in Derhachi in Kharkiv region has increased to 13. Four of them are hospitalised.

13 people were injured by the Russian airstrike in Derhachi

The Russian Air Force shot down two glide bombs in Dergach, Kharkiv region. The number of injured as a result of the terrorist attack has increased.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleg Syniegubov, reported it.

According to updated data, 13 were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Dergachy. Four victims were hospitalised. Oleg Syniegubov Head of Kharkiv RMA

Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Dergachi city military administration, detailed the information in the city.

A man and a woman of retirement age suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity and were taken to the hospital. Two women with an acute stress reaction were also hospitalised, and nine more people were treated on the spot. Share

In addition to houses, economic buildings, civilian cars, gas furnaces and power lines were damaged.

