Injury toll rises to 13 after May 23 Russia's strike on Kharkiv region

The number of wounded from the attack of Russian terrorists on May 23 in Derhachi in Kharkiv region has increased to 13. Four of them are hospitalised.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleg Syniegubov, reported it.
Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Dergachi city military administration, detailed the information in the city.
In addition to houses, economic buildings, civilian cars, gas furnaces and power lines were damaged.
Russia bombed the Kharkiv region again
On the afternoon of May 23, the Russian army carried out airstrikes on Kharkiv and Derhachi, and there were casualties.
The head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, informed about it.
The occupier struck Kharkov and Derhachi twice with glide bombs. It is information about one wounded person in Derhachi. The review is ongoing.
Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Derhachi city military administration, reported that the number of injured had increased to six.
Later it became known about another 54-year-old woman hospitalised with an acute reaction to stress.
