Ukrainian army displacing Russian troops in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian soldiers are pushing the Russian occupiers back from the front line with assault operations and have achieved success in certain areas of the frontline.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv direction

13 combat clashes with Russian soldiers were recorded on this part of the front.

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) managed to successfully repulse 10 attacks in the districts of Lyptsi, Tykhe and Vovchansk.

It is also indicated that the battle is still going on near the village of Starytsa.

The situation is under control. In addition, the Ukrainian defenders push the enemy away from the front edge of the defence with assault actions, and are successful in some areas. In this direction, the group of occupying forces lost another hundred people killed and wounded," reports the General Staff of the AFU.

In addition, it is emphasised that the Russian army tried to dislodge our units from their positions 17 times in the Kupyansk direction.

Battles are currently ongoing near Novoyehorivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka. In the last two areas, the enemy has partial success, the situation is tense.

What else is known about the situation at the front on May 24-25

Soldiers of the AFU are repulsing the enemy in all areas of the front, but the hottest situation remains in the Kupyansk, Pokrovsky, Kramatorsk and Kharkiv directions.

In total, 90 combat clashes took place during the past day.

In the Lyman direction, three attempts of the enemy to advance in the areas of Terny and Serebryansk were repulsed. In the Siversk direction, the number of aggressor attacks increased to five during the evening. Our defenders stopped two enemy assaults in the areas of Bilohorivka and Spirne. In the Kramatorsk direction, a total of 13 enemy attempts to approach Chasiv Yar were repulsed. Another combat clash continues in the Andriivka area. The situation is tense, but controlled by our units," the General Staff said in a statement.

In addition, it is emphasised that on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro, the enemy tried three times to push back the Ukrainian forces in the Krynky area, but failed.