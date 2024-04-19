Defense Express military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine could shoot down the Russian Tu-22M3 aircraft with an air defense system developed by its own hands.
What could have shot down the Russian Tu-22M3
He also noted that although the DIU showed a video of the Russian aircraft's shoot-down, it did not report the means of defeat so that similar successes would continue. In addition, according to Kyrychevsky, there is only one complex in the world capable of hitting air targets at such a distance.
Also, in his opinion, realising that it would not be able to get this type of missile, Ukraine could develop its own long-range weapons against Russian aircraft.
What is known about the Russian Tu-22M3 fall?
On the night of April 19, the Russian invaders launched Tu-22M3 bombers, which are carriers of Kh-22 cruise missiles. Later, it became known that one of the planes was shot down — this happened for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.
Subsequently, this event was commented on by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, where it was announced that the bomber was shot down at a distance of about 300 kilometers from Ukraine by the same means that were previously used to shoot down the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft. In addition, according to intelligence information, after being shot down, another Tu-22M3 aircraft was forced to turn around and did not launch missiles.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-