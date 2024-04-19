Poland's Tusk calls local farmers to stop blocking Ukraine's border

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk demands that Polish farmers stop blocking the border with Ukraine because the fate of the Russo-Ukrainian war is being decided right now.
Tusk calls for an end to the blockade of Ukraine's border
The head of the Polish government draws attention to the fact that Ukraine has found itself in a tough situation after the latest series of Russian bombings.
In his opinion, the decisive moment of the Russian-Ukrainian war has just now arrived.
According to Donald Tusk, official Warsaw cannot block crossings, regardless of the reasons for the protests.
Tusk said that the government can help farmers
The head of the government drew attention to the fact that border crossings, according to the latest government decision, are critical infrastructure.
As the Prime Minister of Poland notes, his team is ready to provide further forms of assistance to those farmers who have lost part of their income.
According to him, state services will work on clearing checkpoints.
However, the head of government does not believe that direct coercive measures are necessary.
By the way, CIA Director William Burns recently warned that if the US Congress does not approve aid to Ukraine now, Kyiv may lose the war by the end of this year.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-