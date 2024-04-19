Poland's Tusk calls local farmers to stop blocking Ukraine's border

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk demands that Polish farmers stop blocking the border with Ukraine because the fate of the Russo-Ukrainian war is being decided right now.

Tusk calls for an end to the blockade of Ukraine's border

The head of the Polish government draws attention to the fact that Ukraine has found itself in a tough situation after the latest series of Russian bombings.

In his opinion, the decisive moment of the Russian-Ukrainian war has just now arrived.

I want to appeal to everyone in Poland, without exception, not to do anything that could harm Ukraine... We must make decisions that will protect the Polish border and border crossings. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

According to Donald Tusk, official Warsaw cannot block crossings, regardless of the reasons for the protests.

"We cannot harm Ukraine in any way in a situation where the fate of the war is being decided," the politician explained.

Tusk said that the government can help farmers

The head of the government drew attention to the fact that border crossings, according to the latest government decision, are critical infrastructure.

As the Prime Minister of Poland notes, his team is ready to provide further forms of assistance to those farmers who have lost part of their income.

I count on reflection and rejection of this form of protest, added Donald Tusk.

According to him, state services will work on clearing checkpoints.

However, the head of government does not believe that direct coercive measures are necessary.

By the way, CIA Director William Burns recently warned that if the US Congress does not approve aid to Ukraine now, Kyiv may lose the war by the end of this year.