Ukraine's Air Force speaker says downing of Russian Tu-22M3 is a "vendetta for shelling peaceful cities"

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces commented on the "falling" of an enemy Tu-22M3 bomber in the Stavropol region of the Russian Federation, saying that "this is a vendetta" for the shelling of Chernihiv, Dnipro and other peaceful cities of Ukraine.

Today, we all witnessed a beautiful picture that lifted everyone's spirits, and of course it is in a certain way a vendetta for the shelling of our civilian cities, including today's shelling of the Dnipro, commented Air Force spokesman, Maj. Ilya Yevlash.

According to him, loss of one enemy bomber for Russia will in some way weaken the capabilities and power of the Russian Federation in shelling and will undermine their strategic aviation, striking our critical energy infrastructure.

Yevlash once again emphasised that Ukraine needs many air defense systems and projectiles to protect the sky. The availability of sufficient systems and shells would make it possible to avoid tragedies like those in Chernihiv and Kharkiv, even considering the proximity to the enemy's border and the missiles' short approach time.

Destruction of the Russian Tu-22M3 bomber. How was it?

One of the Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, which carried out a missile attack against Ukraine on the night of April 19, was shot down as a result of a special operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) in cooperation with the Air Force, says the DIU's official statement.

Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that the Tu-22M3 aircraft was shot down at a distance of about 300 kilometres from Ukraine by the same means that were previously used to shoot down the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

In addition, it is emphasised that after a successful attack, the bomber was able to fly to the Stavropol region, where it fell and crashed.

What is essential to understand is that this is the first time Ukrainian forces have managed to destroy a strategic bomber in mid-air during a sortie during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.