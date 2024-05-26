Zelenskyy revealed terrifying footage of Kharkiv destroyed by Russian shelling

On the afternoon of May 25, the Russian army cynically struck the Epicentre in Kharkiv. Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed footage from the scene of the attack.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian shelling in Kharkiv

Unfortunately, as a result of the attack on the construction hypermarket, there were casualties and deaths. There could be more than two hundred people inside, 15 employees do not communicate.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about another Russian attack on Kharkiv. This time, the enemy attacked a construction hypermarket in which there were many people.

As of now, it is known that more than 200 people could be in the hypermarket. All services are already on the spot providing assistance — rescuing people and extinguishing the fire, which completely engulfed the premises, 10,000 square meters. The dead and wounded are known, the president wrote. Share

The president emphasised that if Ukraine had enough air defence and modern combat aircraft, such Russian strikes would simply be impossible. Zelenskyy appealed to the leaders of all countries to strengthen Ukrainian air defence. According to him, this task can only be accomplished together with the world.

Every day we appeal to the world: give us air defence, save people. Every unmade decision on support is a loss of our people, Zelenskyy said. Share

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv

As a result of the impact of two guided aerial bombs in a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv in the afternoon of May 25, two people were killed.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov and Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, announced this in Telegram.

Terekhov said that Russian troops struck a residential area of the city, in a densely populated civilian area. As it turned out later, two enemy anti-aircraft missiles hit a construction hypermarket.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out on 15,000 square meters. Currently, two dead and at least 11 wounded are known.

We have a large number of people missing. Many wounded. Judging by everything, the attack was aimed specifically at the shopping center, where many people were — this is pure terrorism, — emphasised the mayor of the city.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, 2 anti-aircraft guns were hit.