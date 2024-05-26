Zelenskyy revealed terrifying footage of Kharkiv destroyed by Russian shelling

On the afternoon of May 25, the Russian army cynically struck the Epicentre in Kharkiv. Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed footage from the scene of the attack.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian shelling in Kharkiv
Unfortunately, as a result of the attack on the construction hypermarket, there were casualties and deaths. There could be more than two hundred people inside, 15 employees do not communicate.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about another Russian attack on Kharkiv. This time, the enemy attacked a construction hypermarket in which there were many people.
The president emphasised that if Ukraine had enough air defence and modern combat aircraft, such Russian strikes would simply be impossible. Zelenskyy appealed to the leaders of all countries to strengthen Ukrainian air defence. According to him, this task can only be accomplished together with the world.
Russian troops shelled Kharkiv
As a result of the impact of two guided aerial bombs in a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv in the afternoon of May 25, two people were killed.
Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov and Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, announced this in Telegram.
Terekhov said that Russian troops struck a residential area of the city, in a densely populated civilian area. As it turned out later, two enemy anti-aircraft missiles hit a construction hypermarket.
As a result of the impact, a fire broke out on 15,000 square meters. Currently, two dead and at least 11 wounded are known.
We have a large number of people missing. Many wounded. Judging by everything, the attack was aimed specifically at the shopping center, where many people were — this is pure terrorism, — emphasised the mayor of the city.
According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, 2 anti-aircraft guns were hit.
2 people died.
24 people were injured.
