Criminal case against Ukrainian military commanders opened

A criminal case was opened against 28 Ukrainian commanders in connection with the violation of the state border by Russian occupation forces in Kharkiv region.
The military command did not organise the defence of positions on the border of Kharkiv region and Russia
According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) the command of the 125th Brigade, 415th Separate Motorised Rifle Battalion, 23rd Mechanised Brigade, 172nd Separate Motorised Rifle and other units failed to properly organise the defence of positions on the border between Kharkiv region and the Russian Federation, which led to the loss of positions, military equipment and personnel.
The decision of the court register states that there was a need to establish the appropriateness of the actions of military officials regarding the abandonment of combat positions on May 10 by the forces of the 125th separate brigade of the Ground Forces in the area of the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Borysivka, Pylne of the Kharkiv district and Hatishche of the Chuhuyiv district, as well as other positions.
The investigation must also establish a causal connection between these actions and the loss of positions, personnel and military equipment.
Due to the abandonment of positions, the enemy was defeated by the forces of the 2nd echelon.
Also, a military expert was appointed to investigate this.
The commander and deputies of the 125 brigade appear in the criminal proceedings
According to the register, 28 people are considered to be involved in the criminal offense, including the brigade commander, his deputies and officials:
Commander of a separate brigade;
Deputy brigade commander;
Commander of a separate rifle battalion;
Commander of a separate rifle battalion;
Commander of the 3rd rifle company of a separate rifle battalion;
Operational and tactical grouping commander;
Senior officer of the forces branch;
Head of the division of the combined fire support brigade;
Senior officer of the communications and information systems department of the brigade headquarters;
Head of the division of support forces of the brigade headquarters;
Head of the Civil-Military Cooperation Group of the Brigade Headquarters;
T.v.o. the commander of the 1st rifle company of a separate battalion;
Commander of the 3rd rifle company of a separate battalion;
Commander of the 172nd separate battalion;
Commander of the 3rd rifle company of a separate battalion;
Commander of the 2nd rifle company of a separate battalion;
T.v.o. the commander of the 1st rifle company of a separate battalion;
Head of the border detachment;
First deputy head of the 2nd VSP type (c) of the border service department;
The chief of staff is the deputy commander of the mechanized brigade;
The chief of staff is the first deputy commander of a separate brigade;
Commander of the 2nd rifle company of a separate rifle battalion;
Head of the intelligence department of the brigade headquarters;
Commander of the 1st rifle company of the rifle battalion;
The commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 217th battalion, acting head of the battalion intelligence group;
Commander of the 217th separate battalion;
The chief of staff is the first deputy battalion commander;
Deputy chief of staff of a separate rifle battalion.
