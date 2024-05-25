Criminal case against Ukrainian military commanders opened

A criminal case was opened against 28 Ukrainian commanders in connection with the violation of the state border by Russian occupation forces in Kharkiv region.

The military command did not organise the defence of positions on the border of Kharkiv region and Russia

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) the command of the 125th Brigade, 415th Separate Motorised Rifle Battalion, 23rd Mechanised Brigade, 172nd Separate Motorised Rifle and other units failed to properly organise the defence of positions on the border between Kharkiv region and the Russian Federation, which led to the loss of positions, military equipment and personnel.

The decision of the court register states that there was a need to establish the appropriateness of the actions of military officials regarding the abandonment of combat positions on May 10 by the forces of the 125th separate brigade of the Ground Forces in the area of the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Borysivka, Pylne of the Kharkiv district and Hatishche of the Chuhuyiv district, as well as other positions.

The investigation must also establish a causal connection between these actions and the loss of positions, personnel and military equipment.

Due to the abandonment of positions, the enemy was defeated by the forces of the 2nd echelon.

Also, a military expert was appointed to investigate this.

The commander and deputies of the 125 brigade appear in the criminal proceedings

According to the register, 28 people are considered to be involved in the criminal offense, including the brigade commander, his deputies and officials: