According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia's new offensive in Kharkiv region has resulted in military losses ranging from 1 to 8 - one Ukrainian soldier for every eight Russian soldiers.
Russian army again suffered large-scale losses in manpower
The President of Ukraine once again reminded the international community that the dictator Putin has absolutely no regard for human lives, that is why he does not spare his soldiers and throws them into the mouth of war by the thousands.
The head of state draws attention to the fact that 2-3 thousand Russian families have lost their children in a matter of weeks.
However, for some reason, this fact worries Zelenskyy more than Putin.
Russians continue to die for the ambitions of the Russian dictator
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the main problem at the moment is to prevent the world from collapsing.
He also added that none of the countries: neither Kyrgyzstan, nor Kazakhstan, which has good relations with China, can withstand a war with Russia alone.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-