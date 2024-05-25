Zelenskyy names ratio of losses of Ukraine and Russia in Kharkiv region
Zelenskyy names ratio of losses of Ukraine and Russia in Kharkiv region

Source:  online.ua

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia's new offensive in Kharkiv region has resulted in military losses ranging from 1 to 8 - one Ukrainian soldier for every eight Russian soldiers.

Russian army again suffered large-scale losses in manpower

The President of Ukraine once again reminded the international community that the dictator Putin has absolutely no regard for human lives, that is why he does not spare his soldiers and throws them into the mouth of war by the thousands.

Not only that, he doesn't care who speaks what language. He does not care about his people, both civilians and military. Their breakthrough in the direction of Kharkiv, which occurred a little over two weeks ago, [ended] with military casualties of 1 to 8, one Ukrainian to eight Russians. And tell me, somewhere there is this statistic, is he interested in [losses of people] or not? Before that, there were about 2-3 thousand victims per week - I constantly receive analytics about the killing of Russian soldiers.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

The head of state draws attention to the fact that 2-3 thousand Russian families have lost their children in a matter of weeks.

However, for some reason, this fact worries Zelenskyy more than Putin.

Russians continue to die for the ambitions of the Russian dictator

Is Putin currently in the bathhouse, or where is he there — in the SPA, which has been shown repeatedly? At this time, he is doing something completely different. But, of course, he will not wash his hands of all this bloodshed, emphasised the President of Ukraine.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the main problem at the moment is to prevent the world from collapsing.

He also added that none of the countries: neither Kyrgyzstan, nor Kazakhstan, which has good relations with China, can withstand a war with Russia alone.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
