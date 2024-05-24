Zelenskyy held meeting on defence and energy in Kharkiv
Zelenskyy held meeting on defence and energy in Kharkiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to Kharkiv on May 24 and held a meeting on defence and preparation for the heating season.

How was Zelenskyy's meeting in Kharkiv

At the meeting, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to reports on the security and defence of the Kharkiv region, in particular on the situation in the Vovchansk area.

Preparation for the heating season and restoration of damaged energy infrastructure were also an important topic. A separate topic is the provision of housing for residents who were displaced from settlements in the Kharkiv region, where enemy shelling continues.

The entire city, the entire Kharkiv region deserve our support, gratitude, and our respect — as do every Ukrainian community, every one of our people who does not submit to the enemy and does everything to save life.

What is the situation in the Kharkiv region

In recent months, Russian troops have intensified their shelling of Kharkiv, the city is actually under enemy attacks every day.

In particular, on May 23, the Russians hit a large printing plant in Kharkiv with missiles, as a result of which seven people died.

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" also reported that civilian railway infrastructure came under fire.

In addition, the occupiers went on the offensive in the Kharkiv region. Fighting continues in the area of the city of Vovchansk.

The head of Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov said that the Russians wanted to capture Vovchansk in two days and reach Kharkiv in five days. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

