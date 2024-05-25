Vivat names workers killed in Russia's strike on Kharkiv printing house
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation on the Vivat printing house, 7 people died

On the Day of Publishers, Printing and Book Distribution, the Vivat printing house announced the names of seven employees killed by Russia during the attack on Kharkiv.

Yuliya Orlova, CEO of Vivat publishing house, announced the names of the dead.

Today is the Day of Publishing, Printing and Book Distribution Workers. For the Factor Group of companies, it has always been a great joyous holiday, but now there is grief in our printing family. Be of blessed memory, our collegues!” Yuliya Orlova wrote.

The Russian missile attack killed:

  • printer-sealer Tetiana Khrapina,

  • gluing machine operator Roman Strogiy,

  • brochure maker Svitlana Ryzhenko,

  • sewing machine and machine operator Olga Kurasova,

  • operator of sewing machines and machines Olena Ninadovska,

  • assembly machine operator Hanna Minayeva,

  • brochure maker Dmytro Shilo,

Russian attack on the printing house in Kharkiv reduced the capacity of printing houses in Ukraine by 40%

According to Serhiy Polituchy, the owner of the Faktor-Druk printing plant, whose printing shop was destroyed by Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv on May 23, it will be impossible to resume production without the support of the state and the international community.

Serhiy Polituchy said that this attack by the Russian Federation will have consequences for the entire book publishing industry in Ukraine, because due to the security and energy situation in Kharkiv, local printing houses were not working at full capacity and did not meet the needs of all publishing houses.

Regarding the possibility of moving the printing house to safer regions of Ukraine, Polituchy added that this process is very expensive. In addition, according to him, in other regions of Ukraine, such enterprises may experience a lack of industry specialists.

Commenting on Russia's attack on the Kharkiv region, the President of Ukraine emphasised that people were killed and wounded.

Russian terrorists are killing adults and children, destroying cities and villages, leaving scorched spots where normal life once was.

He also announced how many books were destroyed as a result of the missile strike on May 23.

Russia's attack on the Kharkiv region, which resulted in the death and injury of people, the destruction of a printing house and the burning of 50,000 books, demonstrates that Russia is at war with humanity and all aspects of normal life.

