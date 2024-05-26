Russian troops shelled Kharkiv, leaving civilians wounded and missing

Two people were killed when two guided aerial bombs exploded in a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv on the afternoon of 25 May.

What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of Kharkiv region, announced this in Telegram.

Terekhov said that Russian troops struck a residential area of the city, in a densely populated civilian area. As it turned out later, two enemy anti-aircraft missiles hit a construction hypermarket.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out on 15,000 square meters. Currently, two dead and at least 11 wounded have been reported.

We have a large number of people missing. Many wounded. Judging by everything, the attack was aimed specifically at the shopping center, where many people were. This is pure terrorism, emphasised the mayor of the city. Share

According to Oleh Syniehubov, 2 anti-aircraft guns were hit.

2 people died.

24 people were injured.

Several hundred people could be inside.

Emergency services are working on site. All victims are being assisted. Information is being updated.

Russia delivered another brutal blow to our Kharkiv — to a construction hypermarket — on Saturday, just in the middle of the day. As of now, it is known that more than 200 people could be in the hypermarket. All services are already on site providing assistance — rescuing people and extinguishing the fire, which completely engulfed the premises, 10,000 square meters, he writes. Share

The day before, 7 people died as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

On May 23, the Russian army hit Kharkiv and the region with 15 S-300 missiles. As a result of the attack, 7 people have already died.

Oleh Syniehubov emphasised that the strikes were on civilian infrastructure objects.

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that the occupiers hit the transport infrastructure and one of the units of the utility company, which deals with the city's life support.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed that several objects of the railway infrastructure in Kharkiv and the region were hit.

It is noted that during the arrivals the workers were in shelter. According to preliminary data, six railway workers were injured, there were no casualties.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy noted that the occupiers also attacked a printing house in Kharkiv.

According to preliminary information, there is one dead, six people were injured.