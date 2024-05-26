Identification of bodies continuing after Russian May 25 strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's Interior Minister says

It took over 16 hours to extinguish the Kharkiv construction hypermarket fire caused by Russian strikes. The fire spread to more than 13 thousand square meters.

The identification of bodies after the Russian attack on the "Epicenter" hypermarket in Kharkiv continues

According to the chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, the Russian shelling took the lives of 12 people, and another 43 were injured. 16 people are considered missing.

The headquarters of the police investigative department and the forensic laboratory are working at the scene of the tragedy.

Biological samples were taken from 10 citizens and relatives who had contacted the police. The identities of the three dead have been established. The identification of the bodies is ongoing.

Anyone who has lost contact with their loved ones can contact the staff of the investigation department or call 102. I urge first-line relatives to submit DNA samples to speed up the identification process, said Ihor Klymenko. Share

Russian airstrike on the Kharkiv "Epicenter"

On May 25, the Russian occupiers bombed the Epicenter hyperpark. At that moment, there were about two hundred people in the building.

For this attack, the Russian Federation used aviation. The arrival of two glide bombs was recorded at the "Epicenter". During the day, the number of victims increased, and by evening, it was known that five people had died as a result of the shelling. In addition, about 40 people were injured.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported late in the evening that, according to the police, 17 citizens were considered missing.