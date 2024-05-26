Russian army failed offensive in Kharkiv region due to premature start, analysts say

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian Federation's occupation army failed to attack the Kharkiv region because it started prematurely.

What is known about the reasons for the failure of the offensive of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region

Another reason for the failure was the command of the occupation army of the Russian Federation's refusal to use the maximum number of reserve forces in the offensive.

Analysts emphasize that on May 10, the sudden offensive of the Russian occupiers caught Ukrainian defenders in the border areas of Kharkiv Oblast by surprise.

This allowed the war criminals of the Russian army to achieve significant tactical successes.

The ISW also reminded that on May 25, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced the start of an investigation into the improper training of the Ukrainian defence in this area and the abandonment of positions by individual units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the village of Lypky and the city of Vovchansk.

According to the SBI, this allowed the Russian occupiers to advance to the second line of defence of the Armed Forces without any problems.

However, the limited number of personnel involved did not allow the Russian army's units to achieve a deeper breakthrough.

The Russian military command believed that the concentration of larger forces would alert the Ukrainian troops and deprive them of the opportunity to carry out an operational surprise. However, Russia's decision not to immediately deploy significant reserves did not allow Russian troops to achieve quick successes and deeper penetration, analysts concluded. Share

The Institute for the Study of War noted that the Defence Forces had established defensive positions.

Instead, the Russian army used its tactical opportunity to achieve relatively quick successes against positions fortified and controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is currently happening in the Kharkiv region

ISW analysts note that the Ukrainian military launched counterattacks in the Kharkiv region to prevent the further advance of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

On May 25, fighting continued in the Liptsi district north of Kharkiv without confirmed changes to the front line.

According to Russian military commanders, units of the occupying army retreated from unspecified positions near Lyptsi. There are reports that the Armed Forces pushed the invaders back to Lukyantsi.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces notes that the Russian occupiers continued their assault near Lyptsi and Neskuchne.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor countries stated that the Russian occupiers allegedly repelled the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Hlyboke region.

The Russian blogger claimed that it is difficult for the Russian troops to advance through the lowlands north of Lyptsi, which do little to hide the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south.

A Ukrainian intelligence officer operating in the Kharkiv region said that Russian troops are conducting an assault in the direction of Lyptsi with a large number of infantry and with the support of extensive planned bombing strikes.

On May 25, fighting continued in the Vovchansk region without confirmed changes in the front line.

The Russian "war correspondent" said that the Russian troops allegedly advanced 150 meters near the Vovchan Medical College in the centre of Vovchansk and 300 meters deeper near Tykhe.

Analysts have no confirmation of these statements.

The Russian occupiers continued their assaults near Staritsa (west of Vovchansk), Vovchansk and Tykhe.

The Russian Ministry of Defence announced that Russian troops repelled Ukrainian counterattacks near Vovchansk.

Russian bloggers claimed that Putin's forces destroyed another bridge over the Vovcha River near Tykhe, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are building pontoon bridges across the Vovcha River in the Vovchansk direction.