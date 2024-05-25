Ukrainian army repelled over 70 attacks by Russian army in a day

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled 71 attacks by the occupying army of Russia.

What is known about the situation in Kharkiv region

The summary of the General Staff notes that the situation remains difficult, but controlled by the Ukrainian military.

The defenders of Ukraine keep the enemy under strict fire control and exhaust his offensive potential. In some areas, our soldiers are taking measures to improve the tactical position, the General Staff emphasises.

It is emphasised that in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers have already unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian military 10 times.

Currently, hostilities continue in the Vovchansk, Tykhe, Starytsa and Neskuchne districts.

In the Prykolotne area, criminals from the Russian army dropped 4 guided aerial bombs on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk region, 11 enemy attempts at attacks using aviation were recorded.

In the area of Stalmakhivka, four anti-tank missiles were dropped and one more in the city of Kupyansk.

Near Raihorodka, the enemy inflicts damage with unguided air missiles.

In some areas, the Ukrainian military moves to counterattacks.

What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region and the south of Ukraine

In the direction of Liman in the Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Torske, Terny, and the Serebryansky Forestry.

3 enemy attacks have been repelled and one more is currently being repelled.

In the Siversk region, units of the Russian army attacked in the vicinity of Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

2 attacks have been repulsed, repelling two more is in progress.

In the Kramatorsk district, 7 attempts of enemy attacks were recorded in the districts of Klishchiivka, near Nove, Ivanovske and Andriivka.

In the Pokrovsk region, the Russian occupiers made 18 unsuccessful attack attempts.

Enemy assaults were added in the Umansky and Vodyanny districts. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled 12 attacks by the aggressor, six more are ongoing.

Seven attempts of enemy assaults were recorded in the Kurakhove area. In the Pobyeda area, the enemy inflicted damage with two anti-aircraft guns. Two more skirmishes are ongoing in this direction.

On the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, five attempts by the enemy to push back our units in the Krynky area were repulsed.