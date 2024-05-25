Ukrainian army liquidated more than 500,000 Russian occupiers

Ukrainian army has eliminated 500,080 Russian soldiers since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the General Staff has reported.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the day

It is noted that the current and total losses of the Russian army amounted to:

personnel — about 500,080 (+1,140) people,

tanks — 7650 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles — 14,786 (+11) units,

artillery systems — 12,929 (+27) units,

MLRS — 1082 (+2) units,

air defence equipment — 814 (+1) units,

aircraft — 356 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10414 (+4),

cruise missiles — 2209 (+0),

ships — 27 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 17,608 (+39) units,

of special equipment - 2104 (+3)

The situation at the front

As of the evening of May 24, 90 combat clashes took place between the defence forces and the Russian army. The situation remains the hottest in the Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Kharkiv directions.

During the day, the enemy launched two missile and 33 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used 224 kamikaze drones.

Also, the Russian army carried out more than 2,200 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

There were 13 combat clashes with the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv direction. 10 attacks were repelled in the districts of Lyptsi, Tykhe and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried 17 times to dislodge our units from their positions. Fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, and Nevske settlements.

In the Lyman direction, three attempts of the enemy to advance in the areas of Terny and Serebryansk were repulsed.

In the Siversk direction, the number of aggressor attacks increased to five during the evening. Our defenders stopped two enemy assaults in the areas of Bilohorivka and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, a total of 13 enemy attempts to approach Chasiv Yar were repulsed. Another combat clash continues in the Andriivka area. The situation is tense, but controlled by our units.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the Russian occupiers continued their attempts to penetrate our defences from the Ocheretyne settlement area. They have partial success east of Yevhenivka. A total of 15 combat clashes took place.

In the Kurakhiv direction, units of the Defence Forces repelled enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Paraskoviivka. The situation south of Kostyantynivka and south of Volodymyrivka will remain the most tense.

The situation in the Vremivsk direction has not undergone significant changes. Two combat clashes took place. The loss of positions in the Staromayorske district was not allowed.

In the Orihiv direction, the Russian invaders made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Dnipro direction, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro, three attempts by the enemy to push back our units in the Krynky area failed.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the rest of the directions.