Ukraine military predicted turning point in Russia's war in Ukraine
Ukraine military predicted turning point in Russia's war in Ukraine

AFU artillery
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles assault air defence battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, in two months' time, Ukrainian troops will have an advantage over the Russian occupation army in certain areas of the frontline.

What is known about the prospect of the Ukrainian army achieving superiority at the front

Fedorenko emphasised that the Ukrainian military has so far managed to stabilise the situation in the area of the Hlyboke settlement in the Kharkiv region, where the occupation army of the Russian Federation initially prevailed.

There is no further advance of the enemy, and systematic work is being done to knock the enemy out of the positions he has taken, the military officer said.

He emphasised that the Ukrainian military achieves certain tactical successes every day.

Fedorenko noted that the intensity of hostilities remains quite high.

If we talk about Vovchansk, the Defense Forces are trying to stabilise the situation to the fullest extent. But the enemy is "pressing" very hard, because it is fundamentally important for them to occupy Vovchansk and create a bridgehead for further advance to the rear of our troop grouping, explains the commander of the UAV attack brigade of Achilles.

AFU is already close to achieving superiority at the front

He reported that the enemy has become more active in the Kupyansk direction, that is, the enemy is trying to shake up the situation from two sides.

But due to the package of military aid from the USA, from which the Defence Forces already have income, the guns began to fire more, and also due to the donations of Ukrainians, due to the skill and courage of the representatives of the Defence Forces, a stable result is ensured to stabilise the situation. And it will happen in the future. Approximately in two months, when we accumulate our resources in the necessary amount, it will be possible to say that we will turn the situation in favor of the Defense Forces in certain shades, emphasised Fedorenko.

