According to Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles assault air defence battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, in two months' time, Ukrainian troops will have an advantage over the Russian occupation army in certain areas of the frontline.
What is known about the prospect of the Ukrainian army achieving superiority at the front
Fedorenko emphasised that the Ukrainian military has so far managed to stabilise the situation in the area of the Hlyboke settlement in the Kharkiv region, where the occupation army of the Russian Federation initially prevailed.
He emphasised that the Ukrainian military achieves certain tactical successes every day.
Fedorenko noted that the intensity of hostilities remains quite high.
AFU is already close to achieving superiority at the front
He reported that the enemy has become more active in the Kupyansk direction, that is, the enemy is trying to shake up the situation from two sides.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-