According to Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles assault air defence battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, in two months' time, Ukrainian troops will have an advantage over the Russian occupation army in certain areas of the frontline.

What is known about the prospect of the Ukrainian army achieving superiority at the front

Fedorenko emphasised that the Ukrainian military has so far managed to stabilise the situation in the area of the Hlyboke settlement in the Kharkiv region, where the occupation army of the Russian Federation initially prevailed.

There is no further advance of the enemy, and systematic work is being done to knock the enemy out of the positions he has taken, the military officer said. Share

He emphasised that the Ukrainian military achieves certain tactical successes every day.

Fedorenko noted that the intensity of hostilities remains quite high.

If we talk about Vovchansk, the Defense Forces are trying to stabilise the situation to the fullest extent. But the enemy is "pressing" very hard, because it is fundamentally important for them to occupy Vovchansk and create a bridgehead for further advance to the rear of our troop grouping, explains the commander of the UAV attack brigade of Achilles. Share

AFU is already close to achieving superiority at the front

He reported that the enemy has become more active in the Kupyansk direction, that is, the enemy is trying to shake up the situation from two sides.