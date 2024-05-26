General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,100 Russia's soldiers in 24 hours

According to the information of AFU General Staff, during the day from May 25 to 26, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,110 invaders of the Russian army and dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

The General Staff notes that since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have launched five missile strikes on Ukraine, firing eight missiles, carrying out 34 air strikes, dropping 49 glide bombs, using 381 kamikaze drones and shelling 2,433 times the AFU positions of the Armed Forces and critical and civilian objects infrastructure.

It is emphasised that since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of war criminals of the Russian army 110 times.

War criminals of the Russian army launched missile attacks and dropped aerial bombs on Kharkiv.

In total, the enemy hit civilian infrastructure and residential areas with three missile strikes using six missiles.

Russian terrorists, in particular, hit a park of culture and recreation with a rocket.

They carried out two discharges of glide bombs on the construction hypermarket, as a result of which a fire broke out in the building.

As a result of the terrorist actions of the aggressor, the civilian population suffered. "Unfortunately, there are dead, wounded and missing civilians," the General Staff said in a statement.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

In the Kharkiv region, since the beginning of the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 13 enemy attacks. Fighting is currently ongoing in the areas of Neskuchne and Staritsa settlements. Since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has eliminated 100 Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region. One tank, two artillery systems and two vehicles were destroyed. Another artillery system and one vehicle were damaged. In the area of Kupiansk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged in battle with the Russian invaders 14 times. Enemy attacks were successfully repelled in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka settlements. Fighting continues in Myasozharivka, Druzhelyubivka and Nevske districts. The Ukrainian military achieved success as a result of counterattacks.

Previously, the total losses of the enemy during the day in this direction amounted to 47 people. One enemy MTLB, two units of automobile equipment, the Murom-P observation station and two ammunition warehouses were destroyed, as well as two tanks and one infantry fighting vehicle were damaged, the General Staff said in a statement.

In the Donetsk region, in the direction of Lyman, five enemy attacks were repelled in the Terna, Torske and Serebryansk forestry areas. In the Siversk region, the number of enemy attacks increased to 13 on the evening of May 25. The tense situation remains in the region of Bilohorivka, where the Russian invaders are trying to penetrate the defences of the Armed Forces. In the direction of Kramatorsk, 12 enemy attacks were recorded in the direction of Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Klischiivka. Another battle is currently underway in the Andriyivka area. During the day, the occupiers, supported by aviation, attacked Pokrovsk 23 times. Intense fighting continues in the Novooleksandrivka area The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to almost 200 Kremlin invaders. One Su-25 enemy aircraft, three APVs and three armoured personnel carriers were destroyed. At the same time, three tanks of the occupiers, one armored personnel carrier, two mortars and three vehicles were damaged. The situation in the Kurakhove area remains tense. The Russian invaders carried out 14 attacks here. The invaders are trying to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodyane settlements. Previous losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to almost 90 occupiers killed and wounded. One BMP, one MTLB and three vehicles were destroyed. One tank was also damaged. In the Vremivske direction, one enemy attack was repulsed in the Staromayorsky district.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to break through the defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Robotyne and Novoandriivka regions and attacked nine times in the Krynky region.

What is known about the current and total losses of the occupying army of the Russian Federation