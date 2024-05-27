General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over thousand of Russian invaders during a day

According to the AFU General Staff, during the day from May 25 to 26, the Ukrainian military eliminated more than a thousand war criminals from the occupying army of the Russian Federation and dozens of units of enemy equipment.

What is known about the current and total losses of the occupying army of the Russian Federation

personnel — 502 340 (+1150) people;

tanks — 7,671 (+9) units;

armoured combat vehicles — 14,818 (+15) units;

artillery systems — 12,981 (+28) units;

MLRS — 1084 (+1) unit;

air defence systems — 815 (+1) units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 10,467 (+42);

cruise missiles — 2,221 (+12);

vehicles and fuel tanks — 17,694 (+55) units;

special equipment — 2,118 (+7).

What is happening at the front

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian Federation's occupying army continues its offensive in the Vovchansk region of the Kharkiv region. Still, the Ukrainian military is pushing the occupiers out of their positions.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military recently managed to regain lost positions in the Lyptsi district.

However, analysts have no confirmation of changes in the front line in this direction.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed out the criminals of the Russian army from positions in the area of the settlements of Strilecha and Hlyboke.

Currently, the Russian occupiers are continuing their attempts to achieve a breakthrough in the direction of Lyptsi.

Fierce battles continued:

near Lyptsi;

to the north of Lyptsi near Hlyboke;

to the east of Lyptsi near Lukyantsi and Neskuchne.

The infantry units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation continue to storm Vovchansk, but the Ukrainian military dislodges them from their occupied positions.

Fighting also continued within Vovchansk and west of Vovchansk near Starytsa.

In the Luhansk region, analysts note Russian invaders' advance to the northwest of Svatove and the continuation of attacks in the Kupiansk and Svatove areas.

Geolocation footage indicates that the Russians have advanced to southeastern Ivanovka, northwest of Svatove.

According to the Russians, during May 25-26, the occupiers advanced in the area of Kotlyarivka and the direction of Stepova Novoselivka.

Analysts have no confirmation of these statements.

The Russian army continued offensive operations:

to the northeast of Kupiansk near Synkivka; to the east of Kupiansk near Petropavlivka;

to the west of Svatove near the Meat Grill;

to the southwest of Svatove near Novoyehorivka, Grekivka and Druzhelyubivka.

The Russian occupiers' offensive also continued in the Kreminna region, but without confirmed changes to the front line.

In Donetsk region, the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues its offensive in the direction of Siversk in the Verkhnokamyanske district.

The enemy offensive continued in the area of Chasiv Yar but without confirmed changes in the front line.

According to one of the Russian military commanders, the Russian occupiers lack EW in Chasiv Yar.

The Russians continued shelling northeast of Chasiv Yar near Bohdanivka and Kalynyvka.

Analysts also recorded a slight advance of the Russian occupiers in the Avdiivka area.

Geolocation footage indicates that Russian troops have recently advanced slightly within the western outskirts of Netailove, southwest of Avdiivka.

According to Russian military commanders, the occupiers advanced 1.9 km deep west of Umanske and entrenched themselves on the outskirts of Novopokrovske.

Analysts have no confirmation of these statements.

Russian troops continued their attacks to the northwest of Avdiyvka near Arkhangelske, Kalynove, Sokil, Berdychi, Semenivka, to the west of Avdiivka near Yasnobrodivka, and to the southwest of Avdiivka near Nevelske.

The Russians advanced slightly to the west of Donetsk. Geolocation footage released on May 25 indicates that Russian troops made a small advance during a roughly platoon-level mechanised attack in central Krasnohorivka.

Russian troops continued their offensive west of Donetsk in the Georgiyivka area and southwest of Donetsk in the Pobieda, Kostyantynivka, and Vodiane areas. According to reports, units of the 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade (1st AK of the DPR) are operating near Krasnohorivka.

Positional battles took place in the Zaporizhzhia region without confirmed changes to the front line.

Fighting continued in the areas of Robotyny, to the east of Robotyne near Verbove, north of Robotyne near Mala Tokmachka, and northwest of Robotyne near Novoandriivka.

According to the Russians, units of the Russian 19th Motorised Rifle Division (58th Combined Arms Army) attacked Ukrainian positions in the Vasylivska direction.

Units of the Russian 291st Motorized Rifle Regiment (42nd Motorised Rifle Division, 58th Combined Arms Army, PdVO) operate to the west of Robotyny.

On the left bank of the Kherson region, positional battles continued in the Krynky area.

Analysts note that Ukrainian troops maintain their limited tactical bridgehead in Krynky, but logistics across the Dnipro are complicated.

Ukrainian troops remain within the boundaries of Krynky, and also hold positions on the islands of Molochnyi and Frolov in the Dnipro delta.

According to the Russians, on the night of May 25-26, rocket attacks were carried out on Russian facilities in the occupied Crimea.

A Russian blogger claimed that an unspecified number of R-360 Neptune anti-ship missiles were launched at unspecified targets in occupied Crimea.

Analysts have no information confirming the consequences of these attacks.