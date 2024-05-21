General Staff Latest: AFU repels 23 Russia's army attacks in Pokrovsk direction in a day

The largest share of battles between the Defence Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupation army will continue to occur in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian soldiers repelled attacks near the settlements of Yevgenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sieverne, Netaylove, Yasnobrodivka, and Nevelske.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information is provided on 05/21/2024 regarding the Russian invasion by the AFU General Staff.

The enemy continues offensive actions in most directions. Most of the combat clashes take place in the Donetsk region, specifically — in the Pokrovsk direction. The situation in the areas of hostilities remains difficult, but fully controlled by the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

The number of combat clashes on the entire front has increased to 55 since the beginning of the day.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the settlement of Lyptsi. The situation here is under control. The enemy launched a rocket attack on the city of Kharkiv.

Six combat clashes took place in the Kupiansk direction during the day. The defense forces stood in the way of the Russian invaders' assault actions near the settlements of Ivanovka and Berestov. The battle continued in the Synkivka area. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Novoplatonivka (KAB), Sergiivka, and Makiivka (unguided rockets).

On the Lyman direction, one Russian assault was repulsed in Terny.

In the Siversk direction, Russian troops made four attempts at offensive operations in Bilohorivka, Klishchiivka, Viimka, and Rozdolivka. Russian dropped a glide bomb on Spirne.

The enemy has so far conducted nine attacks in the Kramatorsk direction. The directions of the aggressor's attacks were Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, as well as Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Three military clashes are ongoing in the areas of the last two settlements.

The largest share of battles will continue to fall in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already tried to break through our defence lines here 23 times. Ukrainian soldiers repelled attacks near the settlements of Yevgenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Severnye, Netaylove, Yasnobrodivka, and Nevelske; fighting continues in the area of Kalinovo, Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Umansky. The situation is difficult but under control.

The enemy twice tried to push our defenders in the Kurakhove direction, particularly in the direction of Georgiivka and Krasnohorivka, where the fighting continued.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled five unsuccessful attempts by the occupiers to advance in the Staromayorsky district in the direction of Vremivske . The invaders received a decent repulse and left.

In the Orikhiv direction, a Russian aircraft attacked near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice attacked the Ukrainian defenders near Krynyk, on the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River, without success.

The situation did not undergo significant changes in the rest of the directions.

In the north of Ukraine, the aggressor continues to terrorize border settlements. He carried out an airstrike on Oleksandrivka, Sumy Region, shelled the areas of Krasnyy Khutir, Chernihiv Region, Iskriskivshchyna, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Turya and Stepky with artillery.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 21, 2024

The General Staff provided data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine: