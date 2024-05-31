Ukrainian military gradually cutting off Russian army's logistics, AFU officer says

According to Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the OSTG “Khortytsia", despite the difficult situation in the combat zone in the Kharkiv Region, the Ukrainian military has already partially cut off the logistical routes of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

What is happening in the combat zones in the Kharkiv region

Voloshyn noted that the situation in the Kharkiv region remains difficult, but controlled by the Ukrainian military.

The advance of the occupation army of the Russian Federation deep into the territory has been stopped.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military has already partially cut off the logistical routes of the Russian invaders.

Now the occupiers are losing a lot of equipment in this direction, and the logistical routes that the enemy used to supply weapons and ammunition to their assault groups have been partially cut off. Our defenders are doing everything possible to ensure that the enemy suffers heavy losses and has less ammunition and weapons. All efforts are being made to ensure that the enemy army and infantry groups are not provided with enough ammunition, - emphasised the OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesman. Share

What is known about the current losses of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region

Voloshyn added that 150 Russian invaders were eliminated by the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv region during the past day.

From equipment, the enemy lost:

one tank,

nine artillery systems,

20 vehicles,

3 units of special equipment.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed nine enemy trenches and dugouts with personnel.

According to him, despite significant losses, the occupying army of the Russian Federation does not give up continuing its attacks.

Voloshyn noted that the enemy was trying to manoeuvre and transfer additional forces from other areas of the front.

In particular, the occupiers used the 44th and 11th Army Corps as auxiliary forces.