Russia changing its offensive tactics in Kharkiv region, top Ukrainian general says

The AFU Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a working trip to the Kharkiv front, noted that the Russian occupiers have adopted new brutal tactics against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The positions of the Defence Forces of Ukraine are bombarded by glide bombs and massively shelled by artillery.

Russia bombs AFU positions in Kharkiv region with the use of glide bombs

Russian troops in the north of the Kharkiv region switched to defeating Ukrainian defenders' positions. The Russian army uses artillery and guided aerial bombs because it cannot achieve the desired result in this direction.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on Facebook.

Syrskyi says that Ukrainian forces have strengthened their defences thanks to the transfer of reserves and the creation of an ammunition reserve.

Therefore, the enemy switched to defeating our positions with artillery fire and glide bomb strikes. In these conditions, the physical destruction of glide bomb aircraft carriers, drone reconnaissance, and fire adjusters, the protection of their troops by EW, masking, and the use of mock-ups became of primary importance. Oleksandr Syrskyi AFU Commander-in-Chief

Syrskyi reported that the Defence Forces are improving air defence control systems, their automation, firearm use, and the EW system.

In addition, he listened to each commander on readiness for active actions, made decisions on problematic issues, checked the practical work of the battalion commander to destroy the enemy's firing position.

Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region

Since May 10, Russian troops have been trying to break through the defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the north of the Kharkiv region. The fighting there goes in two main directions, particularly in Vovchansk.

Earlier, the AFU CinC Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the occupiers were engaged in street fighting in Vovchansk. The General Staff also reported that the invaders were stopped in the Kharkiv direction, despite the fact that fighting continues. Share

According to Oleh Syniegubov, the head of Kharkiv RMA , the Russians wanted to seize Vovchansk in a few days and reach Kharkiv in five days.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the losses in this direction are 8 to 1, not in favour of the enemy.