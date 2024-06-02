According to Julian Röpke, an analyst of the German edition of Bild, the Ukrainian military, as a result of a successful counterattack, was able to regain control of several quarters in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

AFU is advancing to Vovchansk and regaining lost positions

It is noted that after the start of the offensive in the Kharkiv region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation managed to capture the northern part of Vovchansk and several blocks in the centre of the city.

During the last days, the Ukrainian military managed to essentially knock out the Russian occupiers from the central part of Vovchansk.

In response, the Russian criminal army simply destroys the city with heavy glide bombs, artillery and mortars.

It is noted that to the west of Vovchansk, the invaders took about half of the village of Staritsa, in the rest of the directions their advance became slower.

Already only about a quarter of the city's territory is under unequivocal Russian control. A week ago it was almost half. It seems that the Ukrainians managed to advance there and dislodge the Russians. The Russians are losing ground in Vovchansk and are increasingly resorting to the destruction of the city with the help of MLRS, heavy artillery and glide bombs dropped from a distance, Röpke emphasised. Share

How the Ukrainian military destroys the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region

Soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard (NGU) released a video of the destruction of Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region who were trying to hide in a residential building.

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian defenders hit the enemy's infantry, which was hiding in the houses, says NGU fighters statement. Share

In particular, scouts of the 5th Brigade of the National Guard, in cooperation with units of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, inflicted fire damage in urban buildings on the enemy's infantry hiding in the houses.