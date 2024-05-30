Russia intensifying its attacks near Pokrovsk area, AFU General Staff reports

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 49 times. The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation on the eastern front

According to the information of the General Staff, the enemy has launched two attacks in the Kharkiv region since the beginning of the day. One attack has already been repelled by the Ukrainian military, and the repelling of another one is ongoing.

Russian occupiers launched a S-300 missile attack on Kharkiv from the Mala Danylivka settlement of the Belgorod region.

Enemy troops hit Vovchansk with five glide bombs (from the direction of Russian Myasoyedovka) and three glide bombs — along Neskuchne (from the direction of Ushakovka).

In the Kupyan region, the Russian army made three assault attempts. Currently, fighting continues near Ivanivka.

In the Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers tried to attack seven times in the direction of Siversk. The Ukrainian military is repelling three enemy attacks near Rozdolivka and one more in Bilohorivka.

Since the beginning of the day, six enemy attacks have been recorded in the direction of Kramatorsk. The Russian invaders' assaults near Kalynyvka, Klishchiivka, and Nove were repulsed.

Fighting continues in the Andriivka area.

The greatest intensity of enemy attacks is observed in the Pokrovsk region. The occupiers have already attacked 12 times here. It is the hottest near Novooleksandrivka, where the repulse of three attacks by the Russian army continues.

Fighting is also ongoing near Yevhenivka and Umanske. The attack of the occupiers in the direction of the settlement of Progress has been stopped.

Since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has repelled eight enemy attacks in the direction of Kurakhovo.

Two battles are currently ongoing in the Krasnohorivka area. Also, two battles continue near Urozhaine.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

In the Zaporizhzhia region, three enemy attacks in the direction of Orikhiv were repelled.

The occupiers are trying to storm from Myrne to Mali Shcherbaky. Another place of confrontation is near the village of Novoandriivka.

Three enemy attacks were repulsed in the Krynky area on the left bank of the Kherson region.

According to the information of the Southern Defence Forces spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk on the national newscast, the situation in the south of Ukraine is worsening.

Unfortunately, we can state that there is an aggravation on the line of combat. The enemy has been accumulating certain forces for some time in order to carry out such an escalation again, Pletenchuk noted.

The spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces emphasized that the occupying army of the Russian Federation conducted 19 assault attempts on May 29, of which 12 were recorded in the direction of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Most of the assaults fell in the Staromayorske District.

Seven enemy assault attempts were recorded on the left bank of the Kherson region, one on the island of Nestryga in the Dnipro delta and six in the Krynky area.

Pletenchuk noted that the intensification of the enemy's actions at the front is primarily related to the preparations for the peace summit in Switzerland.