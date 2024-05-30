Ukrainian army attacks Russian military positions in Kherson sector — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian army attacks Russian military positions in Kherson sector — video

AFU Special Operations Forces
AFU
Читати українською

Ukrainian defenders delivered a series of devastating attacks on the occupiers' positions in the Kherson sector. They published the results of their work online.

Ukrainian defenders attacked the positions of the invaders in the Kherson direction

It is noted that the video shows the work of the operators of the 73rd maritime special operations center.

Thus, Ukrainian defenders recently discovered the location of the enemy's location in a civilian building where the enemy was stationed, setting up an ammunition depot there.

Our operators struck enemy targets with FPV drones and drones with a drop system, the message says.

Ukrainian troops are destroying equipment and manpower of Russia

According to the General Staff, the losses of the Russian Federation in the war in Ukraine over the past day amounted to 1,100 occupiers.

It was also reported the day before that Ukrainian defenders destroyed an invaders' infantry fighting vehicle in the Kharkiv direction.

In addition, Ukrainian border guards launched a series of strikes on the equipment of the invaders in the northern direction.

The results of their work in the Kharkiv direction were also shown by Ukrainian scouts who managed to deliver a series of high-precision strikes on the positions and equipment of the invaders.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army suffers large-scale losses at the front — photos and video
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Land Forces commander says Russia lost almost 9000 personnel during this week
Destroyed Russian tank

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?