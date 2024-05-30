Ukrainian army attacks Russian military positions in Kherson sector — video

Ukrainian defenders delivered a series of devastating attacks on the occupiers' positions in the Kherson sector. They published the results of their work online.

Ukrainian defenders attacked the positions of the invaders in the Kherson direction

It is noted that the video shows the work of the operators of the 73rd maritime special operations center.

Thus, Ukrainian defenders recently discovered the location of the enemy's location in a civilian building where the enemy was stationed, setting up an ammunition depot there.

Our operators struck enemy targets with FPV drones and drones with a drop system, the message says. Share

Ukrainian troops are destroying equipment and manpower of Russia

According to the General Staff, the losses of the Russian Federation in the war in Ukraine over the past day amounted to 1,100 occupiers.

It was also reported the day before that Ukrainian defenders destroyed an invaders' infantry fighting vehicle in the Kharkiv direction.

In addition, Ukrainian border guards launched a series of strikes on the equipment of the invaders in the northern direction.

The results of their work in the Kharkiv direction were also shown by Ukrainian scouts who managed to deliver a series of high-precision strikes on the positions and equipment of the invaders.