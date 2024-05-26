Ukrainian Land Forces commander says Russia lost almost 9000 personnel during this week
Ukrainian Land Forces commander says Russia lost almost 9000 personnel during this week

Destroyed Russian tank
According to the Ukrainian Land Forces Commander, Lt Gen Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week of fighting in Ukraine, the occupying army of the Russian Federation lost 8,900 invaders.

What is known about the Russian losses during the week in a war against Ukraine

  • 8 900 personnel were eliminated,

  • tanks — 86 units,

  • armoured fighting vehicles — 173 units,

  • artillery systems — 266 units,

  • MLRS — 9 units,

  • anti-aircraft warfare system — 11 units,

  • aircraft — 3 units,

  • ship — 1 unit,

  • operational-tactical UAV — 270 units,

  • cruise missiles — 5 units,

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 388 units,

  • special equipment — 34 units.

UK intelligence confirmed the stabilisation in the Kharkiv Region by AFU

According to intelligence analysts of the UK Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian military managed to stabilise the situation in the Kharkiv region and stop the advance of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

In particular, British intelligence notes that the Ukrainian military is repelling most attacks by the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk region.

At the same time, British intelligence suggests that the village of Bugruvatka is probably under the control of the Russian Federation's criminal army.

From there, the Russian occupiers are trying to take control of the nearby crossing over the Siverskyi Donets River.

It is emphasised that this will enable criminals from the Russian army to enter the flanks and rear of the Ukrainian defenders in Vovchansk.

The occupation army of the Russian Federation is also unsuccessfully trying to foresee attacks in the Lyptsi district.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the occupying forces allegedly want to create a "buffer zone" in the north of the Kharkiv region. British intelligence believes that the Russians are not succeeding.

The northern Kharkiv front has probably stabilised, and Russian territorial control is fragmented and not unified. Russia's success on this axis will be limited over the next week as Russia's initial momentum has been held back by Ukrainian resistance, British MoD intelligence concludes.

