According to the Ukrainian Land Forces Commander, Lt Gen Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week of fighting in Ukraine, the occupying army of the Russian Federation lost 8,900 invaders.

What is known about the Russian losses during the week in a war against Ukraine

8 900 personnel were eliminated,

tanks — 86 units,

armoured fighting vehicles — 173 units,

artillery systems — 266 units,

MLRS — 9 units,

anti-aircraft warfare system — 11 units,

aircraft — 3 units,

ship — 1 unit,

operational-tactical UAV — 270 units,

cruise missiles — 5 units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 388 units,

special equipment — 34 units.

UK intelligence confirmed the stabilisation in the Kharkiv Region by AFU

According to intelligence analysts of the UK Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian military managed to stabilise the situation in the Kharkiv region and stop the advance of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

In particular, British intelligence notes that the Ukrainian military is repelling most attacks by the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk region.

At the same time, British intelligence suggests that the village of Bugruvatka is probably under the control of the Russian Federation's criminal army.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 26 May 2024.



Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 26, 2024

From there, the Russian occupiers are trying to take control of the nearby crossing over the Siverskyi Donets River.

It is emphasised that this will enable criminals from the Russian army to enter the flanks and rear of the Ukrainian defenders in Vovchansk.

The occupation army of the Russian Federation is also unsuccessfully trying to foresee attacks in the Lyptsi district.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the occupying forces allegedly want to create a "buffer zone" in the north of the Kharkiv region. British intelligence believes that the Russians are not succeeding.