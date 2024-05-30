Ukrainian army destroyed over 1,100 Russian soldiers, 10 tanks and 35 artillery systems

During the day, the Ukrainian defence forces eliminated another 1,160 Russian occupiers, bringing the total enemy losses since the beginning of the large-scale invasion to about 506,260 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of Russia army at the front

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.05.24 approximately amounted to :

personnel — 506,260 (+1,160) persons were liquidated;

tanks — 7710 (+10) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 14,913 (+22) units;

artillery systems — 13,101 (+35) units;

MLRS — 1088 (+1) units;

air defence equipment — 815 units;

aircraft — 357 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10,532 (+22) units;

cruise missiles — 2,222 units;

ships/boats — 27 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 17,849 (+53) units;

special equipment — 2153 (+11) units.

Losses of the Russian army

The situation at the front

We will remind, in the evening briefing of the General Staff on May 29, it was reported that 102 combat clashes were recorded at the front during the day.

The military department added that the situation in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions remains the hottest since the beginning of the current day.