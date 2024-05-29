Ukrainian military repelled over 60 Russian attacks since day's beginning
AFU artillery
According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 60 times.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region?

As of now, the total number of combat clashes has increased to 60. During today's day, the enemy has significantly intensified in the Kurakhove direction, but the largest number of skirmishes remains in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff notes.

It is emphasized that in the Kharkiv region, Russian invaders are carrying out attacks in the direction of the village of Starytsa.

Fighting continues in the Vovchansk region. The total number of clashes since the beginning of the day has increased to 5.

The Russian occupation army carried out 11 attacks in the Kupiansk region. Enemy losses in this direction amounted to 22 invaders and a tank.

Currently, the Ukrainian military is repelling three more attacks by the Russian occupiers.

What is the situation in Donbas?

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military repelled two enemy attacks in the Serebryansk Forestry area.

The occupying army of the Russian Federation also carried out unsuccessful attacks near the Novy microdistrict near Chasiv Yar, as well as the village of Ivanivske.

Five clashes were recorded in the Pokrovsk region, and the total number of enemy attacks has increased to 19 since the beginning of the day.

The Russians concentrated their attacks on Novoselivka Persha, Novoaleksandrivka, and Sokol.

Actively supports offensive actions by dropping glide bombs — today it has used 18 anti-aircraft missiles in seven airstrikes near Yevhenivka, Oleksandropol and Vozdvyzhenka, the General Staff adds.

On the left bank of the Kherson region, the Russian Federation's occupying army tried unsuccessfully to attack the Krynky region three times.

