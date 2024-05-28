As in the previous day, the most tense situation is recorded in the Pokrovsky direction. As of now, there are eight military clashes going on there.

The General Staff reported on the situation at the front

As noted in the General Staff, Ukrainian fighters continue to hold their positions, and in some places, they use active measures of fire to influence and destroy the enemy.

It is reported that the occupiers have suffered losses of 100 people in the Pokrovsky direction since the beginning of the day. The Armed Forces destroyed nine enemy armoured combat vehicles and two cars. Currently, eight combat clashes are ongoing there, seven attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Progres and Novoselivka the first have already been repelled.

The Russians did not conduct assaults in the Kharkiv direction .

Since the beginning of the day, there have been seven skirmishes in the Kupiansk direction . One of them is currently underway in the Nevsky district.

In the Lyman direction , five enemy attacks are underway in Terna, Torske and Bilogorivka settlements.

One enemy attack was repulsed in the Siversk direction ; four more are ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction , the enemy tried to improve his tactical position four times. One of the attacks is currently continuing in the Avdiivka area.

In the Kurakhove direction, one attack was repulsed near Kostyantynivka. In particular, the battle continues in the Vodyane area.

In the Vremivske direction, our fighters have been repelling an attack in the Rozdolne region since the beginning of the day.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 1,460 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment: