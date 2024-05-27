Ukrainian military repelling numerous Russian attacks near Pokrovsk

According to the information of the General Staff, during May 27, the largest number of attacks by the occupying army of the Russian Federation was recorded in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation at the fronts

It is noted that in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers continue to attempt attacks in the direction of Lyptsi.

Fighting continues in the Vovchansk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, made five unsuccessful attack attempts.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have tried to break through the defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 8 times in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

Fighting is taking place in the Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol, Umanske, Novoselivka Persha districts, as well as near Netailove. The situation is tense, the General Staff notes.

Two enemy assault attempts were recorded near Staromayorske.

The situation did not undergo significant changes in the rest of the directions.

What is known about the situation in key combat zones

According to information from Ukrainian National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk, in a comment to LIGA.net journalists, the Ukrainian military is currently conducting active combat operations against units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the approaches to Vovchansk.

The enemy carries out a fire attack using mortars and artillery fire. In most cases, infantry groups are used to carry out assaults, Muzychuk explained.

The National Guard speaker also noted that in the Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by war criminals of the Russian army in the areas of the villages of Lyptsi and Terny.