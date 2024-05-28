Ukrainian army destroy over 1,400 Russian soldiers, 21 tanks and 48 artillery systems

Ukrainian military continues to kill Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion is 503,800 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 1,460 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 7,692 (+21) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 14,858 (+40) units;

artillery systems — 13,029 (+48) units;

MLRS — 1085 (+1) units;

air defence equipment — 815 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10,482 (+15) units;

cruise missiles — 2,221;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 17,740 (+46) units;

special equipment - 2122 (+4).

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

According to the information of the General Staff, during May 27, the largest number of attacks by the occupying army of the Russian Federation was recorded in the Pokrovsk region of the Donetsk region.

It is noted that in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers continue to attempt attacks in the direction of Lyptsi.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have tried to break through the defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 8 times in the Pokrovsk region of the Donetsk region.