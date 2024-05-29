Ukrainian troops declare partial success over Russian army at front

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian occupiers are actively attacking Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsk sector.

What is known about the situation at the front on May 28-29

On May 28, there were about 110 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Russian occupiers.

It is indicated that last day the enemy launched three missile and 38 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, and also used 435 kamikaze drones.

In addition, 2,849 shellings were recorded on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 7 combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv direction. Ukrainian troops repelled 4 assaults by the Russian occupiers in the districts of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

It is also noted that 19 combat clashes took place in the Kupyansk direction. Defence forces successfully repelled 16 enemy attacks.

There were 16 skirmishes in the Lymansk direction — the Armed Forces did not allow the enemy to advance further.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked our positions near Bilohorivka eight times.

In addition, 6 attacks by occupiers in the Kramatorsk direction are reported.

The enemy intensively attacked the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, during the day, sometimes with the support of aviation, using anti-aircraft missiles, the aggressor carried out 25 assault actions and tried to increase significant fire control efforts along almost the entire line of contact. In some areas, the enemy has partial success. The defence forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing, the General Staff reports. Share

In the Dnipro direction, the Russian invaders are still trying to knock out the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 29, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.05.24 approximately amounted to: