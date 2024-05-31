Russian army intensifies combat actions in Kharkiv direction

Russian troops have intensified their activity in the Kharkiv sector. However, the most difficult fighting is currently taking place in the Pokrovsk sector.

General Staff reported on situation at front

As the General Staff notes, two combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv direction. From the Belgorod area, enemy troops hit Starytsia with two guided aerial bombs, and Vovchansk with six.

In the Kupyansk direction, four enemy assaults near Synkivka, Berestove and Makiivka were repulsed. Two more attacks continue near Petropavlivka and Novoyehorivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian invaders tried to improve the situation near Dibrova. Defence forces prevented this. At the same time, the Russian troops made three strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Seversk direction, the number of combat clashes increased to five. The enemy has no success.

In Pokrovsk direction the Russian invaders carried out 16 attacks. Seven attacks by the occupiers were repulsed in the districts of Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, and Netailove. Another nine continue near Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Progress and Nevelske.

Three times since the beginning of the day, the Russians have resorted to assaults in the Kurakhiv direction.

In the Dnipro direction, in the area of the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro, the occupiers attacked twice in the Krynky area.

Russia may be planning another attack on Ukraine

The new offensive of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region became a serious challenge for the soldiers of the Armed Forces, which they were able to cope with.

Ukrainian commanders were forced to transfer troops to the north in order to strengthen the defence, waiting for the arrival of Western weapons in sufficiently large quantities.

The concentration of Russian occupiers north of the border in the area of the city of Sumy, about 90 miles northwest of Kharkiv, makes the situation even more dangerous, increasing the territory that Ukraine must defend, The New York Times emphasises. Share

According to Western analysts, new enemy offensives in the Kharkiv or Sumy regions can exhaust the Ukrainian defenders as much as possible and give the Russians an opportunity to advance.