Russia strikes at underage Ukrainians in Kharkiv region
Russia strikes at underage Ukrainians in Kharkiv region

Place of rest
Source:  Public

On 1 June, at around 5:02 am, the Russian army attacked a recreation centre in Balakliya in the Izyum region.

Children injured following Russian strike on Kharkiv region

At the time of the rocket attack, there were 12 people in two houses, 11 of whom were injured.

Among the injured are eight children, the youngest of whom is four years old. A 53-year-old neighbor got an acute reaction to stress.

This was announced by the head of the Balakliya military administration, Vitaly Karabanov.

It happened in the private sector in the suburbs of Balakliya. Previously, the "Iskander" rocket had arrived. Experts say that it broke a few meters from the house. It was damaged by the shock wave and ignited, because it is partly made of wooden structures, said Karabanov.

A man, a woman and four children lived in the house, and yesterday another family came to visit them, also with four children. Therefore, eight children and four adults were injured. They were all in the house at the time of the explosion.

Two victims hospitalised following Russian strike

The following are currently in the hospital:

  • A 35-year-old woman: she has a fatal wound in her left eye, as well as a "suspected pelvic fracture." It was previously believed that she was pregnant, but the pregnancy was not confirmed;

  • man: he received a shrapnel injury to his back, legs and brain injury;

  • A 17-year-old boy has a stab wound to his right knee;

  • A 16-year-old man suffered a fatal knee wound and wounded feet;

  • 38-year-old man: has a shrapnel injury to the lower leg;

  • two people: are in intensive care in a serious condition;

  • two teenagers are in a light condition;

  • one person: in traumatology in a state of moderate severity;

  • four-year-old child: lost a foot.

The head of the police of the region, Volodymyr Tymoshko, said that the Russian Federation had hit Balakliya with an "Iskander-K" missile.

There are gazebos on the banks of the river, where local residents could relax. Two families lived permanently on this territory, each family had four children aged from two to 17 years old. All 12 people — four adults and eight children — were taken to the hospital, Tymoshko noted.

