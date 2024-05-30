Seven injured after Russian May 30 night strike on Kharkiv region

On the night of May 30, Russia massively shelled Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region. The occupiers launched missiles at civilian infrastructure, causing destruction and injuries.

Kharkiv region was under Russian night missile attack on May 30

Residential buildings, a medical facility, a sports school, a library and shops were damaged due to the night strikes in the Malodanyli community in the Kharkiv district.

Oleksandr Hololobov, the head of the Malodanylivska community, reported this.

Five powerful explosions in one of the settlements of the community. Thank God there are no wounded and dead. A residential neighborhood, shops, a medical facility, a library, and a sports school were affected. Share

The fire is contained, Hololobov added.

The enemy began shelling Kharkiv at two o'clock in the morning, as the head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, announced.

The occupiers struck at least five strikes, some of them on populated areas of the Kharkiv district. Share

Later, Syniegubov reported on the victims: two people received shrapnel wounds, and one suffered an acute stress reaction. There is infrastructure damage.

In Kharkiv, missile attack ocurred two locations. A two-story administrative building of the municipal enterprise was hit as a result of which a partial destruction took place, followed by a fire. Six women and one man received minor injuries. Share

Rescue operations have been completed in Kharkiv "Epicentr" hypermarket

In the Kharkiv "Epicenter", rescue operations were completed after the Russian airstrike on May 25. 19 people died, including a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, and another 54 people were injured.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, the police identified all 19 bodies of the dead.

It was not easy — with the help of special equipment, the bodies were searched around the clock among the ashes, and then quickly identified with the help of a DNA laboratory, Klymenko noted.

Forensic scientists have conducted more than 100 studies. 16 relatives of the missing persons contacted the police and provided biological samples for examination. K-9 experts were also involved — a service dog found one body and fragment.