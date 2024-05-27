Russians attack Kharkiv with glide bombs, four injured are reported
Russians attack Kharkiv with glide bombs, four injured are reported

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
Residents heard a loud explosion in Kharkiv around 4:00 p.m. on May 27. The hit of Russian glide bombs was recorded in the city.

Russia dropped glide bombs on Kharkiv

Russian aviation again bombed Kharkiv with glide bombs.

The head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, reported this information.

The enemy struck Kharkiv. There is a threat of repeated launches!

Oleg Syniegubov

Oleg Syniegubov

Head of Kharkiv RMA

Synegubov urged residents to stay in shelters.

And at 4:35 p.m., he clarified what was already known about the victims of the Russian terrorist attack on the city.

The occupiers hit the Kholodnohirsky district. According to preliminary data, four were injured. The information is being clarified.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, specified that the blast was recorded in the city's Kholodnohirsky district. Currently, four victims are known — one of them is in a severe condition.

There was also a hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, but fortunately, no information has yet been received about the injured or the dead.

The Air Force warned before the explosion that a glide bomb was flying towards Kharkiv.

The news is being updated...

The Russian attack on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: five people remain missing

The number of people killed as a result of the attack on the construction hypermarket "Epicentr" on May 25 in Kharkiv has increased to 18, and another 48 were injured.

As of 15:24 on May 27, eighteen people are known to have died. This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleg Syniegubov.

It is reported that five people remain missing.

As of the morning of May 27, sixteen people were known to have died. Thus, the bodies of two more people were found today.

