Death toll after Russian May 25 strike on Kharkiv rises to 18

The number of people killed as a result of the attack on the construction hypermarket "Epicentr" on May 25 in Kharkiv increased to 18, and another 48 residents were injured.

The Russian attack on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: five people remain missing

As of 15:24 on May 27, eighteen people are known to have died. The head of Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, announced this.

Updated information about the victims in the mall in the centre. The number of dead increased to 18. 48 people were injured Oleg Syniegubov Head of Kharkiv RMA

It is reported that five people remain missing.

As of the morning of May 27, sixteen people were known to have died. Thus, the bodies of two more people were found today.

The body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered under the rubble of the Epicenter market in Kharkiv

The search for human remains continues in the construction hypermarket destroyed by the Russians.

Investigators are working at the site of the Russian attack for the third day. In the morning, a body was found on the spot, the identity of which had already been established. This is 17-year-old Kyrylo from Kharkiv.

The guy lived in Kharkiv and that day, like dozens of other townspeople, he came to the hypermarket. They were able to identify him by DNA — the samples were provided by the deceased's mother, said Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the Investigative Department of the State Police of Kharkiv region. Share

Later, the remains of another victim were found in the fire. Presumably, this is one of the employees of the hypermarket because he was wearing the remains of overalls. His identity will be established with the help of a DNA examination.

The police are appealing to relatives and friends of all people who theoretically could have been in the "Epicenter" on that day with a request to submit samples of biological material.