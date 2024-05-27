Death toll after Russian May 25 strike on Kharkiv rises to 18

The number of people killed as a result of the attack on the construction hypermarket "Epicentr" on May 25 in Kharkiv increased to 18, and another 48 residents were injured.
The Russian attack on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: five people remain missing
As of 15:24 on May 27, eighteen people are known to have died. The head of Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, announced this.
It is reported that five people remain missing.
As of the morning of May 27, sixteen people were known to have died. Thus, the bodies of two more people were found today.
The body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered under the rubble of the Epicenter market in Kharkiv
The search for human remains continues in the construction hypermarket destroyed by the Russians.
Investigators are working at the site of the Russian attack for the third day. In the morning, a body was found on the spot, the identity of which had already been established. This is 17-year-old Kyrylo from Kharkiv.
Later, the remains of another victim were found in the fire. Presumably, this is one of the employees of the hypermarket because he was wearing the remains of overalls. His identity will be established with the help of a DNA examination.
The police are appealing to relatives and friends of all people who theoretically could have been in the "Epicenter" on that day with a request to submit samples of biological material.
I appeal to all those looking for their relatives and have submitted DNA samples for identification. The Investigative Department investigator provides all the information about the possible coincidence of samples. Thanks to DNA research, we have already managed to identify twelve victims of the enemy strike. Bolvinov noted that the identities of two more were established almost immediately on the spot.
