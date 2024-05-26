Number of victims after Russian May 25 strike on Kharkiv rises to 16

The death toll in Kharkiv after Russia's shelling of "Epicenter" on May 25 increased again.

The death toll after Russian May 25 strike rose to 16

The Russian occupation forces attacked a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv yesterday. As of 4:11 p.m., the death toll has increased to 16 people.

The head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Suniegubov, reported this.

It is also known that 46 people were injured as a result of the attack on the "Epicentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv.

All those who have lost contact with loved ones are asked to contact the staff of the investigation department or 102. Relatives of the first line are encouraged to submit DNA samples to speed up the process of identifying the bodies.

Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the Investigative Department of the State Police in the Kharkiv region, posted a photo on the "X" in which an 8-year-old boy, whose father is considered missing after the attack on the hypermarket, submits material for a DNA examination.

What is known about the Russian airstrike on the Kharkiv "Epicenter"

On May 25, the Russian occupying forces carried out no less than four shellings of Kharkiv. In particular, in the afternoon, the Russians hit the "Epicentr" hypermarket with UMPB D-30 glide bombs. The local authorities immediately informed about the dead and wounded, as well as more than a dozen people with whom there was no contact and who were in the construction hypermarket.

This morning, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of victims had increased already up to 12 people. At the same time, 10 of them are still unidentified.

Also, on the evening of May 25, the Russians struck another blow at the central part of the city. 18 people were reported injured in the attack, including one child.