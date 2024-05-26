Ukraine's police published footage inside Kharkiv's hypermarket, attacked by Russians on May 25

The police published a new video of the moment of the attack on the "Epicentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv. The footage was taken from inside the store.

As noted, the published video is being studied by police investigators. The footage captures the moment of impact on the "Epicentr".

Caution! The video contains sensitive content!

It is clear that people were completely unprepared for such an attack, they were at their workplaces and minding their own business, Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the Investigative Department of the National Security Service in the Kharkiv region, said. Share

He noted that the bodies of seven victims, who relatives and colleagues are seeking, have not yet been found. They are considered missing. Just like those people whose remains have already been found, but work is still going on with the DNA.

Importantly! I appeal to everyone who is currently looking for their loved ones. Submitting DNA samples is currently the only way to identify those who have been found and will be found at the scene of the crash. Report the disappearance of people who may have been in the Epicenter, Bolvinov stressed. Share

What is known about the Russian airstrike on the Kharkiv "Epicentr"

On May 25, the Russian occupiers bombed the Epicentr hypermarket. At that moment, there were about two hundred people in the building.

For this attack, the Russian Federation used aviation. The arrival of two glide bombs was recorded at the "Epicentr". During the day, the number of victims increased, and by evening, it was known that five people had died as a result of the shelling. In addition, about 40 people were injured.

As of May 26, 14 people are known to have died as a result of the attack. Also, 43 people were injured.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that, according to the police, 16 citizens are considered missing.