One woman killed, two injured after Russian latest strike Kharkiv region

In the afternoon of May 26, the Russian army struck Bohuslavka, Izium district. As a result of the Russian attack, a woman died, and two people were injured.

Russian terrorists attacked the Izium district

Among the wounded in Bohuslavka is a 9-year-old child.

The head of Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, reported about it.

According to him, one 72-year-old woman was killed, two civilians were injured, including a 9-year-old boy.

What is known about the latest attacks of the Russian army on Kharkiv

According to information from the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, residential areas in the city's centre came under enemy fire.

The first reports of a new attack by the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the city centre appeared from the head of the RMA at 19:16.

Previously, it was an area of dense residential development. As for the destruction and victims, information is being clarified, Terekhov said. Share

Later, Sinegubov clarified that three people were injured as a result of the attack on the city centre.

Later, the head of the RMA reported that the number of victims had increased to 6 people. Among them is a 13-year-old boy who was hospitalized.

Subsequently, Terekhov noted that the number of victims increased to eight people.