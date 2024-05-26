One woman killed, two injured after Russian latest strike Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

One woman killed, two injured after Russian latest strike Kharkiv region

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Izium district
Читати українською

In the afternoon of May 26, the Russian army struck Bohuslavka, Izium district. As a result of the Russian attack, a woman died, and two people were injured.

Russian terrorists attacked the Izium district

Among the wounded in Bohuslavka is a 9-year-old child.

The head of Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, reported about it.

According to him, one 72-year-old woman was killed, two civilians were injured, including a 9-year-old boy.

What is known about the latest attacks of the Russian army on Kharkiv

According to information from the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, residential areas in the city's centre came under enemy fire.

The first reports of a new attack by the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the city centre appeared from the head of the RMA at 19:16.

Previously, it was an area of dense residential development. As for the destruction and victims, information is being clarified, Terekhov said.

Later, Sinegubov clarified that three people were injured as a result of the attack on the city centre.

Later, the head of the RMA reported that the number of victims had increased to 6 people. Among them is a 13-year-old boy who was hospitalized.

Subsequently, Terekhov noted that the number of victims increased to eight people.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Death toll after Russian May 25 strike on Kharkiv rises to 12
Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Death toll rises to 14 after Russian May 25 strike on Kharkiv
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
shelling

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?