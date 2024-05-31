Death toll risen following Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv

The death toll from the Russian missile attack on a residential building in Kharkiv has risen to 6.

Number of victims increased following shelling of Kharkiv by Russia

As the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov reported, six people have already died as a result of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv on May 31.

Debris clearance is ongoing at the site of the hits, there may still be people under them.

As a result of the attack, eight people were hospitalised, including two in serious condition. A 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were also sent to the hospital, both in average condition.

Russia attacked Kharkiv on May 31

On the night of May 31, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv, targeting a five-story building with civilians.

Previously, the enemy hit with S-300 missiles. There were two flights into a dense residential building.

The State Emergency Service reported that residential buildings, outbuildings, transport, private enterprises and trade facilities at various addresses were damaged by the explosions. There were five fires.

As for the five-story building, the structures from the 3rd to the 5th floor of one of the entrances have been completely destroyed. Firefighters rescued six people, including one child, from the dilapidated house.

In addition, the Russians attacked Kyiv with the Iskander-K cruise missile. Air defense forces destroyed it, but the wreckage fell in the Holosiiv district. Service stations, cars, and power lines were damaged there.

DTEK reported that fragments of an enemy missile destroyed a transformer substation.