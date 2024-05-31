Russia attacks Kharkiv, leaving dozens killed and injured

On the night of 31 May, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv, targeting a five-storey building with civilians.

What is known about shelling of Kharkiv by Russia

Previously, the enemy hit with S-300 missiles. There were two flights into a dense residential building.

Russian troops used a double strike tactic when medics, rescuers and law enforcement officers were already working on the spot.

As of 8:00 a.m. on May 31, four people were killed and 25 were injured. One of the dead was a security guard of a private enterprise who was outside at the time of the attack.

Children, an ambulance doctor and a policewoman are among the injured. Up to five people may still be under the rubble of the five-story building.

The State Emergency Service reported that residential buildings, outbuildings, transport, private enterprises and trade facilities at various addresses were damaged by the explosions. There were five fires.

As for the five-story building, the structures from the 3rd to the 5th floor of one of the entrances have been completely destroyed. Firefighters rescued six people, including one child, from the dilapidated house.

Russia attacked Ukraine on May 31

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of May 31, 2024, the enemy launched a new attack on Kharkiv with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region, Russia.

In addition, it is emphasised that the Russians tried to hit the Ukrainian capital with an "Iskander-K" cruise missile from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Four strike UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type were also launched from the Yeysk region, which is located in the aggressor country.