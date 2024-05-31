Death toll from Russian troops attack in Kharkiv rises

Number of victims in Kharkiv due to night shelling has increased. There may still be people under the rubble of the destroyed building.

Five people died as result of Russia’s night attack

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov reported that the rescuers were able to unblock the body of one more dead person. Thus, as a result of the Russian attack, there are already five victims.

Russia attacked Kharkiv on May 31

On the night of May 31, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv, targeting a five-story building with civilians.

Previously, the enemy hit with S-300 missiles. There were two flights into a dense residential building.

As of 8:00 a.m. on May 31, four people were killed and 25 injured. One of the dead was a security guard of a private enterprise, who was outside at the time of the attack.

Children, an ambulance doctor and a policewoman are among the injured. Up to five people may still be under the rubble of the five-story building.

The State Emergency Service reported that residential buildings, outbuildings, transport, private enterprises and trade facilities at various addresses were damaged by the explosions. There were five fires.

As for the five-story building, the structures from the 3rd to the 5th floor of one of the entrances have been completely destroyed. Firefighters rescued six people, including one child, from the dilapidated house.