Rescue operations after Russian May 25 attack on Kharkiv are completed, Interior Minister says

In the Kharkiv "Epicenter" search operations were completed after the Russian airstrike on May 25. 19 people died, including a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, and another 54 people were injured.

Search operations have been completed In the Kharkiv "Epicentr" hypermarket

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, the police identified all 19 bodies of the dead.

It was not easy — with the help of special equipment, bodies were searched around the clock among the ashes, and then quickly identified with the help of a DNA laboratory, Klymenko noted. Share

Forensic scientists have conducted more than 100 studies. 16 relatives of the missing persons contacted the police and provided biological samples for examination. Dog experts were also involved in the work — a service dog found one body and one fragment.

What is known about the Russian airstrike on the Kharkiv "Epicenter"

On May 25, the Russian occupying forces carried out no less than four shellings of Kharkiv. In particular, in the afternoon, the Russians hit the Epicenter hypermarket with UMPB D-30 glide bombs.

The local authorities immediately informed about the dead and wounded, as well as more than a dozen people with whom there is no contact and who were in the construction hypermarket.

Not far from the "Epicentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv, which was shelled by the Russian army, one guided aerial bomb was found that did not explode.