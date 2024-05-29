Rescue operations after Russian May 25 attack on Kharkiv are completed, Interior Minister says
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Rescue operations after Russian May 25 attack on Kharkiv are completed, Interior Minister says

Ihor Klymenko
shelling
Читати українською

In the Kharkiv "Epicenter" search operations were completed after the Russian airstrike on May 25. 19 people died, including a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, and another 54 people were injured.

Search operations have been completed In the Kharkiv "Epicentr" hypermarket

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, the police identified all 19 bodies of the dead.

It was not easy — with the help of special equipment, bodies were searched around the clock among the ashes, and then quickly identified with the help of a DNA laboratory, Klymenko noted.

Forensic scientists have conducted more than 100 studies. 16 relatives of the missing persons contacted the police and provided biological samples for examination. Dog experts were also involved in the work — a service dog found one body and one fragment.

What is known about the Russian airstrike on the Kharkiv "Epicenter"

On May 25, the Russian occupying forces carried out no less than four shellings of Kharkiv. In particular, in the afternoon, the Russians hit the Epicenter hypermarket with UMPB D-30 glide bombs.

The local authorities immediately informed about the dead and wounded, as well as more than a dozen people with whom there is no contact and who were in the construction hypermarket.

Not far from the "Epicentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv, which was shelled by the Russian army, one guided aerial bomb was found that did not explode.

Also, on the evening of May 25, the Russians struck another blow at the central part of the city. 18 people were reported injured in the attack, including one child.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
One woman killed, 11 injured after Russian today's strike on Kharkiv
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Father killed in Epicentre shelling in Kharkiv identified by his son's DNA
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Number of victims increased following attack on Epicentre in Kharkiv
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Epicentre

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?