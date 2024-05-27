One woman killed, 11 injured after Russian today's strike on Kharkiv

In the afternoon of May 27, Russian aviation bombed several districts of Kharkiv with glide bombs. It became known that a woman died as a result of Russia's terror act.

Injury toll rises to 11 after Russian strike with glide bombs on Kharkiv

Updated data on the wounded was provided at 4:59 p.m. by the head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov.

Previously, five injured. The enemy hit a civilian enterprise with a gilde bombs. There is destruction of production facilities.

Later, there was information about a seriously injured woman.

At this moment, there are already 11 victims, one woman is in serious condition.

Unfortunately, the woman from Kharkiv died of her injuries.

The news is being updated...

Russia dropped glide bombs on Kharkiv

Russian aviation again bombed Kharkiv with glide bombs. The head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, reported about it.

The enemy struck Kharkov. There is a threat of repeated launches!

Synegubov urged residents to stay in shelters.

And at 4:35 p.m., he clarified what was already known about the victims of the Russian terrorist attack on the city.

The occupiers hit the Kholodnohirsky district. According to preliminary data, four were injured. The information is being clarified. Share

There was also a hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, but fortunately, no information has yet been received about the injured or the dead.